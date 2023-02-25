Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $297.00 and a 52 week high of $448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.06.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

