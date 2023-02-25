Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $299.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.4 %

DPZ stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $297.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.99.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.