Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.68.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.