Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

