DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.74. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

