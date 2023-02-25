Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332,231 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

DNB stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

