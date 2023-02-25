E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of SSP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 606,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

