Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $72,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $28,700.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $851,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $28,700.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $851,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,429 shares of company stock worth $152,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $112.89.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

