Eaton Vance Management Buys 40,623 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $56,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $267,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,132 shares of company stock worth $19,996,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

