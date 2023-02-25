Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.41% of Dover worth $67,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.67.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

