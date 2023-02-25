Eaton Vance Management Has $54.78 Million Holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.87% of Agiliti worth $54,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agiliti by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 231,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Agiliti by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.42. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

