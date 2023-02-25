Eaton Vance Management Has $58.39 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,829 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Corning worth $58,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 83,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 52.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

