Eaton Vance Management Has $61.19 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,515 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $61,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

