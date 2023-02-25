Eaton Vance Management Has $65.26 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $65,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

