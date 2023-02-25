Eaton Vance Management Has $70.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $70,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Travelers Companies by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,397 shares of company stock worth $36,768,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

