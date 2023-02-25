Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $79,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

