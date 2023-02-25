Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,784 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.00% of Dropbox worth $74,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,997,672.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,177. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

