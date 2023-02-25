EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

