EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.