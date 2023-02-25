ELIS (XLS) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $624.87 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00043101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00217644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13741692 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $494.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

