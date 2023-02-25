Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

