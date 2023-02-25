Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

