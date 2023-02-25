Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $16.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $20,566,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

