EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

