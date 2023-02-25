Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.17% from the stock’s current price.

ENVX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 129.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

