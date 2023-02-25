Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-$302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.35 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NYSE ENV traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.75. 871,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

