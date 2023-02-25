EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 101.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.26. 8,752,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,683. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 35.80%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

