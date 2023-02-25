EOS (EOS) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $117.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007340 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001683 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,741,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,747,317 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

