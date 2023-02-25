ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Christopher M. Hix Sells 837 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ESAB Stock Performance
NYSE ESAB opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.
ESAB Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
