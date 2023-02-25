Euro Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.53 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004601 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $55.58 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00427583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.16 or 0.28323861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 28,777,108 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

