Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. Evergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Evergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 1,843,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

