Evmos Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $108.83 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

