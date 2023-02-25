Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.7 %

EIF opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.18%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

