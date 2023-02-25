Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Expensify has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,442,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,731,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,150. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

