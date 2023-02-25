Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,150.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $41.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $40.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $32.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $155.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $38.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $38.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $30.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $40.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $149.10 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,045.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

FFH stock opened at C$931.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$845.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$740.97. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$569.62 and a one year high of C$942.42.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $13.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.53%.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.