FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

