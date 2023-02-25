Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $419.14 million and approximately $276,498.04 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00216295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.53 or 0.99988238 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99860135 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $213,027.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

