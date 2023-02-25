Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

