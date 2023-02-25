Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.62. 990,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,260. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.17 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$717.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.14.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

