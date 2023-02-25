First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

