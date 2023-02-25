First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 12.1 %

NYSE:AG traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,597. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $6,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $5,411,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

