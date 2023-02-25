First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

FNWB opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.