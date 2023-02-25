First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.29.

Shares of FM opened at C$26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

