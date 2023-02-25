First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,859.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

First Trust Chindia ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.