First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.43 and last traded at $107.83. Approximately 34,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 68,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

