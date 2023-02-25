Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.71 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $343,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,449.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 73.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $2,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

