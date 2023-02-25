Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is Deer Management Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Deer Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,767 shares during the period. Fiverr International accounts for about 2.7% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deer Management Co. LLC owned 3.41% of Fiverr International worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 6,838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of FVRR traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 730,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $83.18.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

