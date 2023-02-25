FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Critical Review

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 4.45 $954.33 million $12.42 16.65 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $249.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.48, indicating that its share price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 27.85% 44.21% 7.96% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

