Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Flushing Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,162. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.
