Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $318,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $92.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.81.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.84.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

