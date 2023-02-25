Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,172. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.